We are unbreakable.

Yesterday, during a concert in the Lviv Organ Hall, the lights went off, but the musicians went on playing.

New realities and challenges due to Russian terrorists. But we are steadfast. Together we will progress this path to victory.

Photo: Taras Demko. pic.twitter.com/XUgK9AxVpF

— Andriy Yermak (@AndriyYermak) October 12, 2022