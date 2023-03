A Russian shell hit the bus of Polish volunteers who brought humanitarian aid in Chasiv Yar. Two volunteers were wounded.

One of them was evacuated to a Dnipro hospital by Life Saving Center.

Wishing both of them a full and speedy recovery. pic.twitter.com/Q24oVi3Xlb

— Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) March 18, 2023