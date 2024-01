American flight AA5811, an Embraer ERJ-145LR, suffered a taxiway excursion after landing on runway 22 at Rochester International Airport, NY (ROC).

The aircraft was vacating the runway after landing when it slid off taxiway A2 into the snow.pic.twitter.com/CqhOmycutT

— Aviation Safety Network (ASN) (@AviationSafety) January 19, 2024